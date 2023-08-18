Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $29.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $31.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $27.27. 414,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 2.44.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 281.72%.

Institutional Trading of Crestwood Equity Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,242,785,000 after buying an additional 543,291,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 33,944.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,594,000 after buying an additional 4,503,117 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,054,000 after buying an additional 2,165,569 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,339,000 after buying an additional 633,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,013,000 after buying an additional 390,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Further Reading

