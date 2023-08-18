Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 351,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 521,345 shares.The stock last traded at $26.92 and had previously closed at $26.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CEQP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 281.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,598,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,056,000 after acquiring an additional 55,041 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

