Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Down 6.4% in July

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crexendo news, Director Steven G. Mihaylo bought 27,100 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $46,341.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,247,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,233,849.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,244 shares of company stock worth $75,717. Corporate insiders own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 609,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 91,440 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth $1,753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 266,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,153 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares during the period. 8.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crexendo Price Performance

About Crexendo

Shares of CXDO opened at $1.65 on Friday. Crexendo has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

(Get Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.