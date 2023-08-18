Critical Comparison: Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) vs. easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) and easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hawaiian and easyJet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian 2 1 0 0 1.33 easyJet 1 4 4 0 2.33

Hawaiian presently has a consensus target price of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 41.94%. easyJet has a consensus target price of $517.86, indicating a potential upside of 9,090.01%. Given easyJet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe easyJet is more favorable than Hawaiian.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. easyJet pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 30.9%. Hawaiian pays out -14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. easyJet pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Hawaiian and easyJet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian $2.79 billion 0.17 -$240.08 million ($3.31) -2.81 easyJet N/A N/A N/A $4.53 1.24

easyJet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hawaiian. Hawaiian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than easyJet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of easyJet shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Hawaiian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian and easyJet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian -6.09% -59.17% -4.07% easyJet N/A N/A N/A

Summary

easyJet beats Hawaiian on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts. The company also offers provides daily service on its Neighbor Island routes among the four major islands of the State of Hawai'i. In addition, it offers scheduled service on its international routes between the State of Hawai'i and Tokyo (Narita), Japan, Osaka, Japan; Sydney, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Pago Pago, American Samoa; Papeete, Tahiti; and Seoul, South Korea, as well as operates various ad hoc charters. The company distributes its tickets through various distribution channels, including its website hawaiianairlines.com primarily for North America and Neighbor Island routes, as well as through travel agencies and wholesale distributors for its international routes. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of 19 Boeing 717-200 aircraft for the Neighbor Island routes; 24 Airbus A330-200 aircraft; and 18 Airbus A321neo for the North America and international routes. The company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

