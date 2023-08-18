Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.65. The company had a trading volume of 928,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Crocs has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $501,985.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,702.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $501,985.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,702.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at $21,257,429.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,354 shares of company stock worth $448,313 and have sold 24,059 shares worth $2,574,825. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

