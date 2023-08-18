Cronos One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.37 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $10.37 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00041526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00029143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013474 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000771 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

