Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CCRN has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 126,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $40.12.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,420,000 after acquiring an additional 741,165 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 889.1% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 494,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 444,568 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1,130.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 417,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

