Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company's stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CRT stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.1936 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $780,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $216,000.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

