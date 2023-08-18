Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of CRT stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $30.40.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.1936 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
Further Reading
