CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

CSP Trading Up 1.1 %

CSP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122. CSP has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.42%.

CSP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CSP’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Insider Transactions at CSP

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 599,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,451,217.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 599,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,451,217.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $43,989.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 608,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,186.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,832 shares of company stock worth $154,276 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSPI. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CSP by 2.3% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 282,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CSP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSP by 12.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CSP by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

