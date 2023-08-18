Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.30.

NYSE CFR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.07. 51,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,317. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $92.55 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 24.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

