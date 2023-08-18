Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cumulus Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,939. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.78 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 36.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

