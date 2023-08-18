CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Holdings Trimmed by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.13. 3,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,909. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.19 and a 1-year high of $169.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.