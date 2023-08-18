Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,226. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $118.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.75. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 3.1% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,616,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 49,047 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 36.6% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 6.4% in the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 2,719,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 164,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 88.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

