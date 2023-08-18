Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Daktronics from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DAKT

Daktronics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 156,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,022. Daktronics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $368.34 million, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $209.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 223,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 371,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 1,083.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 3,779.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

(Get Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.