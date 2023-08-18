Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,281,000 after purchasing an additional 812,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,312,000 after acquiring an additional 375,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.76. 749,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.46. The company has a market cap of $185.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $294.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

