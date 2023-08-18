Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.08

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and traded as low as $11.69. Danske Bank A/S shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 6,206 shares.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Danske Bank A/S Price Performance
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.
Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.3734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.10. Danske Bank A/S’s payout ratio is currently 822.22%.
Danske Bank A/S Company Profile
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.
