Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Daqo New Energy accounts for 1.6% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 31,879 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $227,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 467.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 19,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DQ traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.02. 514,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,487. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $73.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DQ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DQ

About Daqo New Energy

(Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.