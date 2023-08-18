Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.30 and last traded at $40.24. 128,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,174,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $447,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $7,221,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $21,926,000.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

