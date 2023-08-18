David Kennon Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

David Kennon Inc raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.9% of David Kennon Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,202,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,352,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $80.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,978. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average of $83.69.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

