David Kennon Inc Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

David Kennon Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of David Kennon Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after acquiring an additional 107,837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,035,000 after acquiring an additional 151,148 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,266,000 after acquiring an additional 214,916 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,173,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,498,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.59. The stock had a trading volume of 288,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,120. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.69 and its 200 day moving average is $194.09.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

