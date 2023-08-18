David Kennon Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

David Kennon Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of David Kennon Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 128,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 1,065,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,379,000 after purchasing an additional 443,479 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,846,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 463,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.67. 1,312,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,444. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1709 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

