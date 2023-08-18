David Kennon Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

David Kennon Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 85,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,062,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.6% of David Kennon Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $400.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,054,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,194. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

