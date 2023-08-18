David S. Haddad, Jr. Sells 500 Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $18,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $37.11 on Friday. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 10.85%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBC. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 173,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 320,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. 55.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

