Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Charles N. York II Sells 922 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles N. York II sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $12,778.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,563.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.78 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on DAWN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.
View Our Latest Research Report on DAWN
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Day One Biopharmaceuticals
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- This Tech Giant Stands Strong Amidst Recent Selloff
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 3 Computer Stocks To Buy On The PC Pullback
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.