Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Charles N. York II Sells 922 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Charles N. York II sold 922 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $12,778.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,707,563.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.78 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 410,797 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAWN. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

