DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Achieves $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $0.34 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00160547 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00049917 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00028505 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013606 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003802 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

