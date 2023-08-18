Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.16 EPS.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $410.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $328.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Deere & Company by 561.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,379,000 after purchasing an additional 451,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $139,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $392.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.