Delaney Dennis R Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Delaney Dennis R grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 3.5% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

