Delaney Dennis R Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Delaney Dennis R lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PFE traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $36.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,108,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,325,646. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $206.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

