Delaney Dennis R Sells 248 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Delaney Dennis R reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,124. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $136.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $241.00.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

