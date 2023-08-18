Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 1,666 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $40,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $35.24.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after acquiring an additional 74,918 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

