Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

