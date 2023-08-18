Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,798 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,584 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,875 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,005,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

