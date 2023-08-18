DeXe (DEXE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.27 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One DeXe token can now be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00008475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeXe has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $80.61 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,499,815.81162296 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.20201079 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $2,407,296.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

