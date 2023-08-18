Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lowered Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.71.

Digital Turbine Stock Up 1.4 %

Digital Turbine stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $919.76 million, a PE ratio of -130.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $24.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $140.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.04 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 304,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,229.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,530,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Digital Turbine by 37.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 39.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

