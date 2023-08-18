Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 399 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 218.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $2,444,113. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $129.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.56 and a 200 day moving average of $133.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.