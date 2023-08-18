Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGB. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 424.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Gerdau from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Gerdau Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.94. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 38.61%.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

