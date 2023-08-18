Disciplined Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.46 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $102.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.33.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

