Disciplined Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 3,937.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ONE Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth about $807,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth about $1,119,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $89.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.88 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

