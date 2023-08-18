DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DLocal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.45.

DLocal stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.25. 948,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.36 million. DLocal had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 3.5% in the second quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 63,906,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,680 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,699,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,564,000 after buying an additional 1,238,463 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,681,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,160,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in DLocal by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in DLocal by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,587,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,961,000 after purchasing an additional 109,505 shares during the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

