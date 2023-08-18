Dohj LLC Grows Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dohj LLC increased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,465,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,147. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RTX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

