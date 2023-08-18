Dohj LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dohj LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 86.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $487.30. 469,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,487. The company has a market capitalization of $136.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $514.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.33.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

