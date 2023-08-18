Dohj LLC Has $11.76 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dohj LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 5.9% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,115 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,851 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.24. 1,254,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,327. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.