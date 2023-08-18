Dohj LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dohj LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.2% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.86. 1,959,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

