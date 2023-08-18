Dohj LLC Has $434,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dohj LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,521,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,669,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 22.13%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,364 shares of company stock worth $1,586,233. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

