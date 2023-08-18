Dohj LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dohj LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,927,000 after purchasing an additional 84,994 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.43. 2,192,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,183,467. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

