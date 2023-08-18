Dohj LLC Sells 624 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dohj LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.44.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.49. The stock had a trading volume of 646,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,354. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

