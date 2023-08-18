Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus cut their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $160.50 on Thursday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.20 and its 200-day moving average is $197.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

