Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.87.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.84. The company had a trading volume of 682,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,492. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

