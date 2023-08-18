Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $349.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $392.28.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DPZ traded down $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $380.00. The stock had a trading volume of 84,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.72 and a 200 day moving average of $335.71. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $416.71.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.