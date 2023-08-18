Donald E. Gibson Sells 537 Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) CEO Donald E. Gibson sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $19,170.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,466,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

GCBC opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 18.24%.

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,297,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

